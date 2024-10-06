JAH PRAYZAH : SWITCH OFF ZBC CAMERAS



Jah Prayzah demanded that ZBC cameras be switched off before he could perform at the inaugural “Bira Rembira” held recently at Gwanzura Stadium in Highfield.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture. Jah Prayzah recently introduced a policy of charging for videography rights. While Jah Prayzah’s stance is understandable from a business perspective, the momentary disruption set tongues wagging, especially considering that it was a national event.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, the singer’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze, said: “I have no comment regarding the incident. I suggest you refer to the statement issued by the artiste (Jah Prayzah) on his social media platform(s).”

One of the show’s promoters, Partson “Chipaz” Chimbodza, indicated all artistes were duly notified that the event was now backed by Government.

“Initially intended as a collaboration between promoters and artistes, the ‘Bira Rembira’ subsequently gained Government support due to its perceived significance. I am unable to comment on Government’s specific procedures for broadcasting or recording such events. However, I can confirm that the festival was a national event, and all artistes were notified accordingly.”