MPOX : ZANU PF CONFERENCE TO GO AHEAD

Amid growing concerns over a Mpox outbreak in Zimbabwe, where two cases have been confirmed, the ruling Zanu PF party remains committed to holding its annual conference, set for October 22-27 in Bulawayo.

Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora confirmed yesterday that the two cases are in isolation — a move that echoes the strict regulations imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zanu PF’s Director of Communication, Farai Marapira, dismissed suggestions that the event could be postponed, stating that the party’s health department is well-prepared to address any potential Mpox risks.

“We are well attuned to the challenges presented by Mpox, and we are already communicating to our structures on ways of preventing its spread,” Marapira told CITE on Monday. “We will remain vigilant during the conference, with safety measures firmly in place.”

The Health Ministry has not confirmed whether restrictions on public gatherings will return but has promised a detailed statement on Tuesday morning. In a statement released yesterday, Dr Mombeshora updated the public on the current situation:

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care wishes to inform the nation that Zimbabwe now has two (2) confirmed cases of Mpox: one in Harare and another in Mberengwa. Both cases are in isolation at home and are receiving appropriate care.”

Dr Mombeshora assured the public that both patients were stable and on the road to recovery.

Mpox, previously known as Monkeypox, was declared a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security by the Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC) on August 13, 2024. The World Health Organisation (WHO) followed suit, declaring it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) on August 14, 2024.

“In Africa, there are 7,535 confirmed cumulative cases of Mpox and 32 deaths reported so far in 2024,” Dr. Mombeshora said.

Zimbabwe’s first confirmed case involved an 11-year-old boy who had travelled to South Africa in August 2024 and returned to Zimbabwe on September 10. He developed symptoms on September 23.

“He is currently in isolation at home and is no longer infectious,” Dr. Mombeshora added.

Dr Mombeshora stated that case number two is a 24-year-old male with a known history of travel to Tanzania on the 14th of September 2024, returning on the 21st of September 2024.

“He developed symptoms on the 29th of September 2024 and is currently in isolation at home and is no longer infectious. Contact tracing and monitoring are underway,” he added. CITE