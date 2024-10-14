WADYAJENA IN HUGE SUPREME COURT WIN

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission over Justice Mayor Wadyajena’s seized vehicles.

The appeal challenged a High Court order that mandated the return of Wadyajena’s property, which was seized in 2022.

In an interview with The Herald following the ruling, Wadyajena’s lawyer, Oliver Marwa said they are happy with the outcome. “The Supreme Court has vindicated our client,” Marwa said, noting that the appeal lacked merit.

The dispute centred on the seizure of vehicles belonging to Wadyajena and his company, Mayor Logistics.

While authorities claimed the assets were linked to alleged criminal activities, Wadyajena consistently maintained his innocence and the legitimate acquisition of the property.

The High Court had previously ruled in favor of Wadyajena, directing the NPA and ZACC to release the seized property within 30 days.

However, the authorities failed to comply with this order, citing ongoing investigations.

Marwa criticised the prolonged delay in the investigation, stating that it had hindered Wadyajena’s ability to move forward with his business and personal life.

He emphasised that his client had been unfairly subjected to legal proceedings without a clear path to resolution.