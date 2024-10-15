MAN MURDERS GIRLFRIEND'S EX HUSBAND

High Court Judge, Justice Garainesu Mawadze has sentenced a Gokwe man to 20 years in jail after convicting him of murder at the Circuit High Court in Gokwe last week.

Takaruza Mativenga (44) of Sanda Village, Chief Chireya, Gokwe was convicted of murdering Bonus Kuvirima, his girlfriend’s ‘ex-husband’.

The incident happened on December 29, 2019, around 6:30pm.

Circumstances are that Kuvirima and Martha Maribha had split-up.

On the fateful day, Mativenga and Maribha we sitting inside Mativenga’s house when Kuvirima arrived and called Maribha outside.

He two had a misunderstanding and began quarreling. Mativenga followed Maribha outside and found her jostling with Kuvirima. Mativenga picked up three brick pieces and threw them at Kuvirima. He also struck Kuvirima with the blunt of axe.

Kuvirima died on the spot and the matter was reported to the Police leading to Mativenga’s arrest.

Maribha could not be located. Masvingo Mirror