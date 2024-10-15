HUSBAND BLOCKS BUSINESSMAN FROM SEEING KIDS SIRED WITH HIS WIFE

A man from Bulawayo has gone to court after he was blocked from visiting two children he sired with his married mistress.
Businessman Mr Sifiso Moyo, dragged Nokuthula Ncube to
court on allegations of denying him the right to see the two minor children.
The Chronicle reports that the case was heard at the Western Commonage courts
where Mr Mehluli Moyo presided over the matter, before dismissing the claims,
due to lack of substantive evidence.
“The accused (Ncube) stands charged for contempt of court
as defined in section 182 (1) as read with section (2) (e) of the Criminal Law
Codification and Reform Act, (chapter 9:23). The facts of the matter are that
during the month of April 2024, the accused disobeyed an order of the juvenile
court issued under case number JC 145/21 by refusing the complainant access to
two minor children.
“…during happier times, Ncube would grant Mr Moyo access to
the children with the hope that someday he would marry her. When Ncube realised
that the complainant had no intentions of marrying her, she started denying the
complainant access to the two minor children. This made the complainant
approach the juvenile court with an application for access; which application
was granted in 2021.”
“After the granting of the order, the complainant accessed
the minors through his relatives. It was not until the school holiday of April
2024, when the complainant failed to access the children, after visiting the
accused’s residence. When he enquired from the accused why, he was told that it
is her husband who was refusing with the children,” the court heard.
In passing his judgement the magistrate said Ms Ncube is
customarily married to one Mr Nelson Jele, who is based in South Africa. The
children bear Mr Jele’s surname on their birth certificates.
“That the person who is refusing the complainant access to
the children is Nelson Jele,” he said.
The magistrate said Ms Ncube admitted that an access order
was granted against her by a competent court and that the order is still extists.
“The question begging for an answer now is whether the
evidence of the State is supportive of the charge. The complainant conceded
under cross examination that eight school holidays have since lapsed after the
granting of the order. He further admitted that prior to the April 2024 school
holiday, he would access the children. What then triggered the report was his
failure to access the children in the month of April 2024, which failure he
attributes to the refusal by the accused’s husband,” said Moyo.
He said what sticks out like a sore thumb is that the State
did not manage to prove the element of intention.
“What looms large from the testimony of Sifiso Moyo is that
his evidence absolves the accused. He failed to give evidence to show that the
accused acted with intention,” said Moyo.
0 comments:
Post a Comment