CANCER : THE BIGGEST KILLER IN ZIM

The Zimbabwe National Cancer Registry says cervical and prostate cancers are the leading causes of death among cancer patients in Zimbabwe.

The Herald reports that a new report by the Cancer Registry says cervical cancer remains the most widespread cause of cancer death in women in the country, accounting for 12 percent of all cancer deaths recorded in Zimbabwe.

Prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in men, with a 11 percent share of deaths.

A total of 2 416 cancer deaths comprising 1 136 (47 percent) males and 1 280 (53 percent) females were recorded in Harare, Chitungwiza and Bulawayo in 2019.

“The leading causes of the deaths were cervical cancer (12 percent), prostate (11 percent), oesophagus (8 percent), breast (7 percent), liver (6 percent), stomach (5 percent), lung (5 percent), and colo-rectal (4 percent) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (3 percent). The other cancers constituted 39 percent of the recorded deaths,” the 2019 ZNCR report shows.

The total number of new cancer cases recorded among Zimbabweans of all races (including non-melanoma skin cancer) in 2019 was 7 173 comprising 2 951 (41.1 percent) males and 4 222 (58.9 percent) females.

The most frequently occurring cancers among Zimbabweans of all races in 2019 were cervix uteri (22 percent), prostate (11 percent), breast (8 percent), oesophagus (5 percent), colo-rectal (4 percent), stomach (4 percent), Kaposi sarcoma (KS) (4 percent), NHL (3 percent) and liver (3 percent).

The other cancers accounted for 36 percent of the registered malignancies.