MAN, DAUGHTERS KILL PARENTS OVER WITCHCRAFT

A father with the help of his daughters has killed his parents after he accused them of witchcraft.
Rameck Chidinhika (53) and his three daughters, Constancia
Chidinhika (28), Vimbai Chidinhika (19) and a juvenile aged 15 have since been
arrested for murder.
“The ZRP confirmed the arrest of the man and his three
daughters for killing his father, Tizirai Chidinhika aged 77 and mother, Miriam
Polisiri aged 92 on allegations of witchcraft and casting misfortune on the
first suspect’s family.
“The incident occurred on October 11, 2024, at around 0700
hours at Chorupanga Village, Nyajena, Masvingo,” said Police spokesman,
Commissioner Paul Nyathi.
