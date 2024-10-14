MAN, DAUGHTERS KILL PARENTS OVER WITCHCRAFT

A father with the help of his daughters has killed his parents after he accused them of witchcraft.

Rameck Chidinhika (53) and his three daughters, Constancia Chidinhika (28), Vimbai Chidinhika (19) and a juvenile aged 15 have since been arrested for murder.

“The ZRP confirmed the arrest of the man and his three daughters for killing his father, Tizirai Chidinhika aged 77 and mother, Miriam Polisiri aged 92 on allegations of witchcraft and casting misfortune on the first suspect’s family.

“The incident occurred on October 11, 2024, at around 0700 hours at Chorupanga Village, Nyajena, Masvingo,” said Police spokesman, Commissioner Paul Nyathi.