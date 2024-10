Former Chegutu West legislator Dexter Taona Nduna, who was arrested over the weekend on charges of illegally collecting parking fees from motorists in Chegutu, has been remanded in custody.

Nduna appeared before the Chegutu Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning facing fraud charges. He will appear in court on Tuesday for his bail ruling.

Allegations are that sometime this month, Nduna misrepresented to two motorists that he was collecting parking fees on behalf