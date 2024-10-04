THIEVING MOZAMBICAN DRIVER JAILED IN ZIM

A MOZAMBICAN truck driver who was in the habit of stealing consignments he was meant to deliver, ran out of luck last month when he was trapped by detectives and caught red-handed while offloading fertiliser in Rusape.

Manhuque Aurelio (44), of Matola Village in Maputo, employed by ITONA Logistics, learnt it the hard way that crime does not pay after being slapped with a two-year jail term by Rusape magistrate, Mrs Barbra Mateko.

Mrs Mateko did not set aside any part of the sentence. Aurelio, who was not represented, did not waste the court’s time and pleaded guilty to the offence.

His other three accomplices, suspected to be farming inputs dealers, fled from the scene and vanished into the darkness.



