LATE HUBBY ESTATE : WOMAN IN LANDMARK VICTORY

A 56-year-old Harare woman has won a landmark court victory after she was awarded a share of her estranged late husband’s estate valued at more than US$700 000.
Petronella Tendai Militala had been excluded from Winsley Militala’s will, despite
their 30-year marriage and substantial joint wealth. Winsley had left their
matrimonial home in 2014 and initiated divorce proceedings in 2017, which were
still pending at the time of his death in January 2021.
According to the Herald, the court considered the marriage
terminated by death, as the divorce was not finalised. Winsley had made an
offer to Petronella, including their matrimonial home, three top of the range
vehicles and US$500 monthly financial support
But Petronella contested, arguing the offer did not account
for all marital assets. In her case, Petronella focused on two main issues,
Granta Seven Trust and a house – 7 Granta Road, Vainona, Harare. She sought to
transfer the property from trust to deceased’s estate, arguing the acquisition
was done to conceal assets due to the impending divorce.
Justice Amy Tsanga’s ruling clarified key aspects that
Winsley intended for Petronella to receive the matrimonial house and three cars
plus $500 monthly spousal maintenance, acknowledging her need for support, and
noting that the court ultimately decides property distribution and maintenance
quantum.
Since the divorce was not finalised, Justice Tsanga ruled
that Petronella qualified as a claimant. She then considered Petronella’s
entitlement to properties and monetary maintenance against the net value of the
estate which was approximately US$766 000. The court also took into account
Petronella’s contributions during the 30-year marriage. At 56, the judge found
that Petronella was certainly not yet old, but edging towards that.
She found her evidence during the trial credible that
during their 30-year marriage, she contributed directly and indirectly to
family needs and wealth.
“The plaintiff (Petronella) be and is hereby awarded from
the estate of the deceased Winsley Evans Militala transfer of all right title
and interest in the matrimonial home, being Stand 721 Bannockburn Road, Mount
Pleasant Heights Harare,” said Justice Tsanga.
“In addition, the plaintiff is awarded transfer of a 50
percent share in Stand 1328 Batanai Close, Houghton Park, Harare. The Plaintiff
is also hereby awarded a lump sum of maintenance of US$288.000. 00 from the
Estate of the late Winsley Militala.”
The court also awarded Petronella two top of the range
vehicles, a Discovery registration number JMO GB GGP and a Mercedes Benz
registration number ADY 4375.
Winsley also has additional properties in Dubai said to be
valued at US$402 000.00 which will augment the estate and other properties in
South Africa.
