CHINESE MINER'S EQUIPMENT SEIZED IN SHURUGWI

Shurugwi Police has seized tipper trucks and other equipment belonging to Chinese company Shining Vase for allegedly mining chrome in Mutevekwi River without clearance.

The matter is before Shurugwi Magistrate Percy Mukumba. Shining Vase is represented by Zhou Zhengliangand is charged with contravening Section 140 of the Environment Agency Act Chapter 20:27 ARW Section 3(1) of the Environment Management (control of alluvial mining) amendment 2021 number 02 of SI 104/2021 ‘restriction of alluvial mining’.

The incident happened on October 12. Circumstances are that the company unlawfully carried out chrome mining activities in contravention of the said act as they were allegedly mining within the prohibited 200 meters from the river beds. Shurugwi Police attached the miner’s five tipper trucks and machinery. The matter was postponed to November 5, 2024. Masvingo Mirror