I'M READY TO BE THE NEXT PRESIDENT, SAYS CHAMISA

Nelson Chamisa says he is planning for his comeback and will be Zimbabwe’s next leader.

“God wants this country to be built with clean hands, not individuals who have spilt blood, people who kill people, not people who murder citizens and people who steal. The late [opposition MDC founding father Morgan] Tsvangirai died without fulfilling his goals, but we are there to do that. You should not be scared of what is happening because it points to an end to our suffering.

“The time has come and we are there to make sure that we realise the goal. We are ready. I am planning ahead of this reality,” he told villagers during his uncle’s memorial service in Masvingo



