I'M READY TO BE THE NEXT PRESIDENT, SAYS CHAMISA

Nelson Chamisa says he is planning for his comeback and
will be Zimbabwe’s next leader.
“God wants this country to be built with clean hands, not
individuals who have spilt blood, people who kill people, not people who murder
citizens and people who steal. The late [opposition MDC founding father Morgan]
Tsvangirai died without fulfilling his goals, but we are there to do that. You
should not be scared of what is happening because it points to an end to our
suffering.
“The time has come and we are there to make sure that we realise the goal. We are ready. I am planning ahead of this reality,” he told villagers during his uncle’s memorial service in Masvingo
Nelson Chamisa says Zimbabweans will hid his call in their millions and bring the country to a standstill if he calls for demonstrations today but he deliberately avoids the route because his leadership is not about bloodshed. He said he will not kill to get into power and God… pic.twitter.com/ByPHQ6jKmM— The Mirror Masvingo (@TheMirrorMsv) October 27, 2024
