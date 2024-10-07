ITS SICKENING : COUNCILLORS ON TOILETS IN MASVINGO

Masvingo City fathers have deplored the state of public toilets in the town and accused management of failing to implement previous resolutions on the matter.

They also complained that hundreds of vendors and their customers were being forced to use just two toilets at Chitima Market. Councillors said alleys in the city have a pungent smell because people used them for toilets.

Councillor Wilstuf Sitemere said in a full council meeting on Monday that the toilets are messy, they always don’t have running water and they need to be upgraded. He was particularly irate about the toilets in the CBD at Civic Center, at Croco Motors and the bus terminus near Metro Peach

Councillor Bernard Muchokwa said a water tank donated to the public toilet at Chicken Inn near the Civic Center some 50 meters from council offices has not been installed in over two months.

“My concern is about the state of our public toilets which are continually deteriorating. Some areas don’t have toilets and it’s sickening. I request that our health and housing committee visit and see state of the art toilets constructed at Francis Aphiri Primary School,” said Sitemere.

“We talked about this issue since last year and we were given promises by our good managers in regards to Chitima Market toilets upgrade. There are just two toilets being used by hundreds of vendors and their clients. We received a water tank some months ago for the toilet at Chicken Inn, some 50 meters from here but the tank has not been installed. Does it take years to connect a simple tank or what? What is the problem?” asked Muchokwa.

“I have received countless calls over open defection in our alleyways and the situation should be addressed. We can’t have such a situation in our city,” said Mayor Aleck Tabe.

Chairperson of the Health, Housing and Environmental Services Committee Councillor Maxwell Madhuna said his committee is seized with the matter. Masvingo Mirror