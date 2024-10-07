TEACHERS PUSH FOR US$1260 PAY



Teachers who say they are wallowing in poverty are pushing for a minimum salary of US$1 260 per month.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe said :“The employer should review salaries and pay a fair wage that enables teachers to cater for basics and have savings. A minimum of US$1 260 is all that teachers are demanding.

“Every employee has the right to participate in collective job action, including the right to strike, sit in, withdraw their labour and to take other similar concerted action, but a law may restrict the exercise of this right in order to maintain essential services.

“The Public Service Act should be aligned in a manner that protects the right to strike. Job actions should be protected by the administrators of education.

“The culture of persecuting teachers for embarking on job actions is against the spirit of the national Constitution,” the union said.