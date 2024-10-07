SIX MADZIBABA INVADE RESEARCH FARM

Six Apostolic sect leaders have invaded a farm set aside for research in Harare. They have since been arrested and dragged to court.

H Metro reports that Gibert Kunaka, Milton Murinda , Samuel Manuwere, Tendai Antonio, Goodwill Tailo and Kudzai Chipidza were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The complainant is Kutsaga Research Board, which is being represented by Farai Nyahasha, who is the company’s security officer.

The six are all members of Johane Masowe Echishanu, which conducts church services at various shrines at Kutsaga Research Farm.

The court heard that various groups of the Masowe Apostolic Churches invaded the farm with the intention of creating church shrines. In June, Nyahasha told the various groups to vacate the premises.

The six, who are the leaders, resisted the notice and went on to continue conducting their services at the farm. Nyahasha was prompted to file a police report. The six were arrested on Friday.

They are expected back in court today.