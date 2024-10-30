I WANTED TO RAPE HER FOR MONEY : KIDNAPPER

A young man (23) has kidnapped a three-year-old girl with the intention to rape her for ritual purposes.

Tawanda Maronze appeared before the Western Commonage Magistrates’ Court facing kidnapping charges. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

On October 26, 2024, Maronze kidnapped a 3-year-old girl and took her to a bushy area 5km away from her home.

He was intercepted by the complainant’s aunt who was driving along Solusi Road in the company of her friends. The complainant’s aunt saw Maronze carrying the complainant and confronted him.

Maronze told the court that he wanted to rape the complainant for money ritual purposes “according to the instructions had been given by his traditional healer”.