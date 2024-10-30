I WANTED TO RAPE HER FOR MONEY : KIDNAPPER

A young man (23) has kidnapped a three-year-old girl with the intention to rape her for ritual purposes.
Tawanda Maronze appeared before the Western Commonage
Magistrates’ Court facing kidnapping charges. He was sentenced to four years in
prison.
On October 26, 2024, Maronze kidnapped a 3-year-old girl
and took her to a bushy area 5km away from her home.
He was intercepted by the complainant’s aunt who was driving along Solusi Road in the company of her friends. The complainant’s aunt saw Maronze carrying the complainant and confronted him.
Maronze told the court that he wanted to rape the
complainant for money ritual purposes “according to the instructions had been
given by his traditional healer”.
