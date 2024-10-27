HEISTS : POLICE SUPPORT UNIT ROPED IN

Security companies are teaming up with the Zimbabwe Republic Police Support Unit to boost security for cash-in-transit deliveries and other operations.

Last Thursday, The Herald witnessed heavily armed officers from the Support Unit conducting duties at a security company in Southerton, Harare. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments.

“We have always said those who want police services in terms of training and any other assistance, they can always approach the Commissioner-General of Police Godwin Matanga.

“And if there are any security companies who have requested the services of the police, there is nothing sinister or bad about that. As the police, we are available to beef up security whenever we are requested to do so,” he said.