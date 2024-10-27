LAND BARON ORDERED TO PAY US$215K

A land baron has been ordered to pay back US$215 000 after he sold a non-existent stand to a client.

Tawanda Bondamakara was dragged to court by Rumbidzai Bushu who sought an order for US$203 000 plus interest at 5 percent per month from May 1, 2021, and costs on an attorney and client scale.

The Herald reports that it turns out Bondamakara had acknowledged the debt in May 2021, agreeing to pay $215,000 plus interest at 5 percent per month.

He had also promised to clear the debt in monthly installments of $20 000 starting May 31, 2021, and even offered to hypothecate a 5,000-square-metre piece of land under parent deed 3413/73 once the paperwork was finalised by his lawyers, Zuze Law Chambers.

In his ruling, Justice Musithu noted that Bondamakara did not deny that he signed the acknowledgment of debt only contending that he signed the document under duress, a fear of arrest and incarceration.

But the judge found that the acknowledgment of debt was signed on May 7 2021 when a criminal complaint had long been lodged against him in February.