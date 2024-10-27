GLOBETROTTING MOHADI IN ITALY

Vice President Kembo Mohadi is in Italy on his latest travels. He is attending the 60th Venice Biennale.

The international art exhibition, known as “the Olympics of the art world”, opened on April 20 and closes on November 24.

It showcases 333 artists under the theme, “Stranieri ovunque”, Italian for “Foreigners everywhere”.

Zimbabwe has a pavilion where it is showcasing the works of Gillian Rosselli, Troy Makaza, Sekai Macheche, Moffat Takadiwa, Victor Nyakauru and Komborerai Chapfika.

Yesterday, Zimbabwe’s acting Ambassador to Italy, Caroline Matipira, confirmed VP Mohadi’s visit.

“The visit by Vice President Mohadi for the Venice Biennale is very important for the country because his presence here is affirming the role being played by our talented artists, who are displaying world-class artefacts that have drawn famous and world art collectors,” she said.