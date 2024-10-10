HEADMAN JAILED

A headman has been jailed for usurping the chief’s powers. He appointed people to work as Chief Saunyama’s messengers without the chief’s knowledge and authority.

The Manica Post reports that Fungai Mushonga (49), who served as Headman Mushonga, was jailed for five months by Nyanga magistrate, Ms Notebulgar Muchineripi for violating Section 48 of the Traditional Leaders Act, Chapter 29:17, which makes it a criminal offence to hinder a traditional leader from effectively executing his mandate.

Ms Muchineripi did not suspend any part of the sentence. Mushonga, who was not represented, had pleaded not guilty to the offence.

However, overwhelming evidence adduced during full trail, led to his conviction and subsequent incarceration.

She told the court that Mushonga unlawfully interfered with Chief Saunyama, born Mr Solomon Mapuranga’s work by appointing seven villagers to serve as messengers of court, and authorised them to obtain identity cards without the chief’s express authority.

“Fungai Mushonga is a headman under Chief Saunyama, and on the date unknown to the prosecutor, but during the period extending December 2023 to August 2024, he illegally appointed Rosemary Mapfurira, Witness Mutenga, Edward Tagwasha, Fungai Chapandira, Jairos Madotsa, Brighton Maereka and Remigion Dzimbiti to serve as the chief’s messengers without Chief Saunyama’s authority.

“The accused person went on to instruct the ‘messengers’ to obtain identity cards bearing Chief Saunyama’s logo, purporting to be his messengers of court. Copies of the fake identity cards were recovered, and were produced in court as exhibits,” said Mrs Chatindo.