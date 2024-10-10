CCC FACTIONS BRAWL OVER CASH

CCC factions are fighting over the ZiG70 million set aside by Treasury for disbursement to political parties.

The Timba led faction filed an urgent High Court application seeking an order to stop Minister Ziyambi from disbursing the funds until leadership disputes within the opposition were settled.

The Herald reports that Professor Welshman Ncube has made an application for joinder in proceedings, which would enable him to be involved in the legal dispute, citing that he had been omitted yet he had a real and substantial interest in the matter.

“I aver that the 1st applicant and myself ought to, have been joined in the proceedings that were instituted by the 1st and 2nd respondent. Their non-citation of the applicants is conspicuous as they are fully aware that the Applicants have a real and substantial interest in the matter.

“This is an application that must never be opposed by any sane mind or legal practitioner. The reading of the notice of motion is very clear and shows that the applicants indeed have a real and substantial interest in the matter and its outcome,” reads part of the application.

The CCC’s secretary general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu then filed a notice of opposition challenging Prof Ncube’s claim that he was the acting president of the opposition outfit.

“The deponent is not the acting president of the applicant. He has not attached any annexure to substantiate his averment. It is trite that in motion proceedings, an applicant stands and falls on his or her pleadings of the facts of his or her case.