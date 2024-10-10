CCC FACTIONS BRAWL OVER CASH

CCC factions are fighting over the ZiG70 million set aside by Treasury for disbursement to political parties.
The Timba led faction filed an urgent High Court
application seeking an order to stop Minister Ziyambi from disbursing the funds
until leadership disputes within the opposition were settled.
The Herald reports that Professor Welshman Ncube has made
an application for joinder in proceedings, which would enable him to be
involved in the legal dispute, citing that he had been omitted yet he had a
real and substantial interest in the matter.
“I aver that the 1st applicant and myself ought to, have
been joined in the proceedings that were instituted by the 1st and 2nd
respondent. Their non-citation of the applicants is conspicuous as they are
fully aware that the Applicants have a real and substantial interest in the
matter.
“This is an application that must never be opposed by any
sane mind or legal practitioner. The reading of the notice of motion is very
clear and shows that the applicants indeed have a real and substantial interest
in the matter and its outcome,” reads part of the application.
The CCC’s secretary general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu then filed
a notice of opposition challenging Prof Ncube’s claim that he was the acting
president of the opposition outfit.
“The deponent is not the acting president of the applicant.
He has not attached any annexure to substantiate his averment. It is trite that
in motion proceedings, an applicant stands and falls on his or her pleadings of
the facts of his or her case.
