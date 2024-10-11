ZANU PF BIGWIG ARRESTED

A Zanu PF bigwig was arrested yesterday for theft of gold ore at a mine in Goromonzi.

Sources told NewsDay that former Zanu PF central committee, Tonderai Bosha, was picked up for questioning yesterday afternoon.

The case is currently being investigated under RRB 6023990 at Murehwa Police Station, police sources said.

The sources said, Bosha arrived at the mine with his workers and started instructing them to load mine dump and gold ore into two tipper trucks.

“When we confronted him and asked what they were doing and who had given them instructions, he ignored us and kept telling his workers to continue loading the ore,” a source said.

“We kept insisting, but then he started threatening security officers.” The situation was diffused following a quick response by the police.

“We were lucky that the police arrived swiftly after we called them reporting intruders who were stealing from the mine,” the source added.