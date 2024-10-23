HEAD WHO STOLE FEES REMANDED IN CUSTODY

The headmaster who stole students examination fees has been remanded in custody. Ivyluck College headmaster Tafadzwa Chikohora (31) has been accused of stealing fees for three students who wanted to sit for their Zimsec O’ Level November 2024 examinations.

According to The Herald, he was remanded in custody to October 25 for bail application. The court heard that sometime in May this year, the college was entrusted with US$729 in examination fees to register three students for Zimsec ‘O’ Level examinations for November this year at Ellis Robins High School, which is a registered Zimsec examination centre.

Chikohora converted the money to his own use and failed to register the students as agreed. Chikohora concealed his actions by forwarding to the college fake statements of entry purporting that he had registered the students for the Zimsec November 2024 examinations.

The State further alleges that Chikohora later created counterfeit Zimsec examination papers, and facilitated for the students to take these fraudulent examinations at the Ellis Robins High School laboratory.

After the exams were completed, Chikohora destroyed the counterfeit papers to conceal his actions.

The court heard that the fraudulent scheme was uncovered when students discussed the contents of the examination papers with other students, leading to suspicions that prompted Chikohora’s arrest.