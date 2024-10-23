TAGWIREI DONATES TRACTORS

Businessman, Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei has donated tractors and other farming equipment to nine schools in the Midlands Province as a way of empowering them to become more self-sufficient.
Nine schools drawn from areas including Zhombe, Silobela in
Kwekwe District and Gokwe South District, received a full complement of farming
equipment which includes a tractor, trailers, harrows, ploughs and planters
through the Seventh Day Adventist Church’s Zimbabwe Central Union Conference.
Apart from the farming equipment, the schools will also
receive inputs including fertilisers and seeds. He donated through his charity
arm, Bridging the Gap Foundation.
