TAGWIREI DONATES TRACTORS

Businessman, Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei has donated tractors and other farming equipment to nine schools in the Midlands Province as a way of empowering them to become more self-sufficient.

Nine schools drawn from areas including Zhombe, Silobela in Kwekwe District and Gokwe South District, received a full complement of farming equipment which includes a tractor, trailers, harrows, ploughs and planters through the Seventh Day Adventist Church’s Zimbabwe Central Union Conference.

Apart from the farming equipment, the schools will also receive inputs including fertilisers and seeds. He donated through his charity arm, Bridging the Gap Foundation.