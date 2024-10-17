GIRL (10) FOUND DEAD

A 10-year-old girl from Pumula suburb in Bulawayo tragically died by suicide on Wednesday, according to the police.

Bulawayo police deputy spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the incident, explaining that the child had been left in the house with her two-year-old cousin by her 18-year-old uncle, who went out to visit friends.

Upon returning to the house to retrieve his jacket, he found the child hanging lifeless in the bedroom.

“Police are investigating a case of sudden death that occurred in Pumula South, Bulawayo, where a female juvenile, aged 10, died by suicide. On October 16, 2024, around 5 PM, the now deceased’s uncle, an 18-year-old, left her with her two-year-old cousin while he went to see friends,” Msebele said.

The uncle returned after some time, only to hear the two-year-old crying in the bedroom. When he entered, he discovered the girl hanging from a roof truss. The child had used a rope, a black plastic chair, and an empty 20-litre container to reach the truss.

He immediately alerted neighbours, who contacted the girl’s mother and reported the incident to the police. A search of the girl’s body found no visible injuries, and no suicide note was discovered.

The police have urged parents and guardians to maintain close communication with their children, recognise signs of distress, and take action if problems arise to prevent similar incidents in the future. CITE