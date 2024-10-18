FIVE O LEVELS FOR NEW ZIFA BOSS

Anyone vying to be ZIFA president or deputy will now need to have five Ordinary Level passes as a basic educational entry point.

This clause was part of the amended constitution which was adopted by delegates of the ZIFA congress.

The Herald reports that the clause sailed through unanimously along all other articles captured in the amendments with Lincoln Mutasa stressing that it was vital that a ZIFA leader be able to be literate and educated enough to represent the country at FIFA, CAF and other international fora.

“The 5 O’ Levels section requisition as adopted is there to ensure there are literate people at the top. As for players, they should also know they can play football, while supplementing academics if they aspire to lead ZIFA,’’ Mutasa said.