FIVE O LEVELS FOR NEW ZIFA BOSS

Anyone vying to be ZIFA president or deputy will now need to have five Ordinary Level passes as a basic educational entry point.
This clause was part of the amended constitution which was
adopted by delegates of the ZIFA congress.
The Herald reports that the clause sailed through
unanimously along all other articles captured in the amendments with Lincoln Mutasa
stressing that it was vital that a ZIFA leader be able to be literate and
educated enough to represent the country at FIFA, CAF and other international
fora.
“The 5 O’ Levels section requisition as adopted is there to
ensure there are literate people at the top. As for players, they should also
know they can play football, while supplementing academics if they aspire to
lead ZIFA,’’ Mutasa said.
