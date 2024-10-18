MBARE FIRE : SECURITY GUARD ARRESTED



A 35-year-old security guard has appeared in court facing charges of negligently causing a fire which gutted Mbare Musika Retail Market.

In his Initial court appearance this Friday, the court heard that the 35-year-old Action Chakauya allegedly lit a fire to warm himself while on duty at a premises opposite the market but lost control after the fire spread to the market.

Chakauya will be back in court on the 21st of this month for bail ruling.

The fire incident has since been declared a state of disaster by President Emmerson Mnangagwa after hundreds of stall owners were left with nothing.

The development will see affected traders getting government assistance and enable the rapid reconstruction of the market.

The rebuilding efforts are underway through a strategic partnership between the government and leading engineering and construction companies. zbc