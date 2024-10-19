ZIYAMBI : LOBOLA NOT OUTLAWED

that

the only major change was the setting of a minimum age of 18.

Justice Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi says the 2022 Marriage Act does not in any way outlaw lobola. He said

“The new Act did not and does not alter the erstwhile requirements for a valid civil or registered customary law marriage, save to the limited extent of placing a complete prohibition on child marriages — thus bringing our marriage laws into conformity with Section 78(1)(a) of the Constitution, which prescribes the minimum age of marriage as 18 years.

“To this end it is important to point out that the payment of roora/lobola or marriage consideration remains a requirement for customary law marriages.”

The new Act provided for three types of legally recognised marriages: the civil marriage which was monogamous between one man and one wife; the registered customary law marriage which was polygamous or potentially polygamous contracted between adult Africans; and the qualified civil marriage which was polygamous or potentially polygamous, in the main catering for adherents of the Islamic faith. The latter type of marriage is a new inclusion to the country’s marriage laws,” said Ziyambi.