SOUT LEADER JAILED FOR SODOMISING BOYS



Regional magistrate, Gloria Takundwa has sentenced a Seke man to 28 years in jail after convicting him of sodomizing his boy-scout learners during training.

Tinashe Hove Murira (35) of Marimbi Village, Chief Seke, was facing 14 counts; five of aggravated indecent assault charges, six of Data protection charges and three of indecent assault charges.

The accused person was sentenced to 3 years in prison for count 1, 3, 6, 9, 13 and 14 and one year was suspended for 5 years on condition to that the accused person does not commit similar offence within the period.

The incident happened in January 2023.

Circumstances are that sometime in January 2023 at Chitsvatsva Village Chief Seke, Hove used his laptop to show a 14 year old juvenile a pornographic video thereby contravening Chapter 11 of the Data Protection Act.

Hove allegedly did the same to five other learners in his class.

Some of the juveniles in his class came to his residence for a training session. Hove told them to thoroughly wash their anuses before retiring to bed.

He also ordered them to sleep in their underwear only. The juveniles were sleeping on the floor and Hove grabbed one of them and sodomised him. He did the same to four other juveniles on different occasions.

Sometime in April last year, Hove caressed a 12 year old boy who had come for scout training and did the same to two other juveniles. Masvingo Mirror