DUMP ZiG : BUSINESS

The Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) is too volatile and should be dumped, according to business bearing the brunt of the currency decline.

CEO Africa Roundtable chairperson Oswell Binha said at a meeting in Harare yesterday :“So, (Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe) deputy governor (Innocent Matshe), let me start by provoking this conversation by calling for an immediate removal of the ZiG from the basket of currencies and allowing for the trading of other currencies until we get to such a time when we decide to have a stable currency.

“We need to have time to have these serious conversations of a currency referendum involving everybody to navigate and decide which currency to use. I think it is time that all economic players be given the opportunity to be involved and be able to make the right choices.”