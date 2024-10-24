EVANGELIST COLLAPSES WHILE PREACHING



A United Methodist Church evangelist has collapsed at died while delivering a sermon in Highlands on Tuesday night.

The tragedy was also witnessed by some church members who were following on Facebook. St Peters Chitungwiza Evangelist, Norest Nyakudanga, was preaching when he suddenly collapsed and died. He was 65.

H Metro reports that A member of the church, who was part of the congregants in Highlands on Tuesday night, described the tragic events in a scary WhatsApp message.

She said Evangelist Nyakudanga showed no signs of illness and was so cheerful on the night he even took time to dance.

“Vakatouya vari fit avo, as usual, sekuvaziva kwatinoita. Vakatogwinya gwinya vachitotamba pakatoimbwa before bible reading, vakutotamba vakagara side by side nevamwe baba.”

She said, in his message, Evangelist Nyakudanga had raised concern that most of the messages, which were coming out of the church, were negative and divisive ones rather than powerful messages praising the Lord.

She said the evangelist said the church was surrounded by divisive people. Then, she claimed, it became clear that something was not right. Evangelist Nyakudanga tried to balance himself on the pulpit, she said, and then collapsed. She believes the evangelist is likely to have died before he collapsed onto the floor.