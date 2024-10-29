DNA NAILS RAPIST MADZIBABA

A Johane Masowe eChishanu leader, Ishmael Chokurongerwa, stands accused of raping and impregnating three 14-year-old girls who are all his congregants.
DNA evidence proved that he was the father of the children
born by the three. The Herald reports that Chokurongerwa, who resides at Lily
Farm, Nyabira, was remanded out of custody to November 2.
On the first count, which took place between February last
year and March 12 this year, Chokurongerwa, using his leadership powers and
influence, had unlawful relations with the victim who was then 14 years old
without her consent and as a result she fell pregnant and gave birth to a baby
girl.
The matter came to light in March 2024 after a tip-off was
received through various social media platforms which prompted the police to
investigate.
The girl was rescued from a safe house Chokurongerwa set up
in Mufakose, Harare, and was taken to Kadoma General Hospital for age
estimation and medical examination.
The court heard that the girl was interviewed to find out
who had assaulted her but she became hostile due to the indoctrination by
Chokurongerwa who allows all married male congregates to have sexual relations
with young and virgin girls.
On the second count, it is alleged that between 2018 to 12
March 2024, Chokurongerwa using his leadership powers and influence unlawfully
had relations with another girl who was 14 years old without her consent on
several occasions.
She gave birth to a baby boy in 2022 as a result. It is the
State’s case that on the third count between 2020 and 12 March 2024,
Chokurongerwa, using his leadership powers and influence, unlawfully had sexual
relations with a third 14 year old without her consent on several occasions.
She also gave birth to a baby boy. The matter came to light
in March 2024.
In all three cases DNA testing involving the victims, their
babies and Chokurongerwa, it was established that the church leader fathered
the children.
