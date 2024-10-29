NEW MBARE MUSIKA TO HOUSE 10 000 TRADERS

The Government has unveiled plans for a redesigned Mbare Musika Traders Market that will have three floors that accommodate at least 10 000 traders, providing a modern and spacious facility for vendors.
Information Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the
reconstruction project, which will take seven months to complete, seeks to
classify and accommodate businesses on all three levels, ensuring that the
market remains a vibrant centre of trade.
“An assessment carried out by Government established that a
total of 4 695 traders (1 511 stall operators and 3 184 lessees) were directly
affected by the disaster, which had a negative bearing on the livelihoods of 23
000 people.
“The reconstructed main market will accommodate at least 10
000 traders. Work on the reconstruction of the new Mbare Musika Traders Market
is expected to take seven months to complete, effective November 2024.
“The Mbare Musika Traders Market project will serve to
pilot the Smart Market concept. The objective of the Smart Market concept is
the enhancement of the trading environment through provision of safe and modern
facilities,” he said.
Dr Muswere said the Government will intervene through a
number of initiatives which include provision of immediate relief in the form
of livelihood support, safety nets such as cash transfers, payment of school
fees, psycho-social support and child protection, as well as immediate
resuscitation of businesses through loans, grants and other stimulus packages
to assist traders with restocking of goods.
