NEW MBARE MUSIKA TO HOUSE 10 000 TRADERS

The Government has unveiled plans for a redesigned Mbare Musika Traders Market that will have three floors that accommodate at least 10 000 traders, providing a modern and spacious facility for vendors.

Information Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the reconstruction project, which will take seven months to complete, seeks to classify and accommodate businesses on all three levels, ensuring that the market remains a vibrant centre of trade.

“An assessment carried out by Government established that a total of 4 695 traders (1 511 stall operators and 3 184 lessees) were directly affected by the disaster, which had a negative bearing on the livelihoods of 23 000 people.

“The reconstructed main market will accommodate at least 10 000 traders. Work on the reconstruction of the new Mbare Musika Traders Market is expected to take seven months to complete, effective November 2024.

“The Mbare Musika Traders Market project will serve to pilot the Smart Market concept. The objective of the Smart Market concept is the enhancement of the trading environment through provision of safe and modern facilities,” he said.

Dr Muswere said the Government will intervene through a number of initiatives which include provision of immediate relief in the form of livelihood support, safety nets such as cash transfers, payment of school fees, psycho-social support and child protection, as well as immediate resuscitation of businesses through loans, grants and other stimulus packages to assist traders with restocking of goods.