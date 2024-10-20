skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday 20 October 2024
CONDUCTOR FALLS OFF MOVING BUS, CRUSHED
Sunday, October 20, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MUTSVANGWA EATS HUMBLE PIE
Outgoing Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairman Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwawho was humbled during elections sa...
DEPUTY MINISTERS : LATEST VISITORS TO ED'S FARM
Deputy Ministers were the latest to troop to President Mnangagwa’s Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe yesterday. Health and Child Care Deputy Minister...
HUSBAND BLOCKS BUSINESSMAN FROM SEEING KIDS SIRED WITH HIS WIFE
A man from Bulawayo has gone to court after he was blocked from visiting two children he sired with his married mistress. Businessman Mr S...
MZEMBI'S TAKE ON RESHUFFLE
Ministers are not permanent deployments anywhere in the world but some abrupt changes just raise eyebrows. Presidents can reassign any...
COPS CAUGHT ON CAMERA
A shocking footage shows police officers harassing a motorist for reportedly refusing to pay a bribe. The victim repeatedly asks to be ta...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment