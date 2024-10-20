GREEN BOMBERS GET STARTER PACKS

Youth Service graduates ware being given empowerment starter-packs to aid them kick-start their own businesses upon completing their training.

The initiative running under the theme “Capacitating the youths to serve the nation” was launched by the Minister of Youth Development, Empowerment and Vocational Training Tino Machakaire at Dadaya Youth Service training centre in Zvishavane on Saturday afternoon.

The assortment of starter packs includes welding and sewing machines, building and gardening tools as well as farming implements.

“It is always good to see the Government, through President Mnangagwa putting the youths on the fore. We will ensure that all the youths coming from ZYS get empowered so that we totally arrest malpractices in this demographic group. We urge all of you to make good use of the starter packs to uplift yourselves.”