CLEAN UP STALLS MBARE FIRE



Newsday reports that the Fire Brigade is struggling to investigate the cause of a fire that broke out at Mbare Musika last week as vendors have quickly moved to clean and occupy the space.

Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume said : “As council, we are waiting on the Fire Brigade to tell us what the real cause of the fire is. They have a suspicion that the fire must have emanated from charcoal which was being used to cook, but was not properly disposed of.

“The charcoal further blended with other dry produce, therefore, resulting in a profuse fire. Unfortunately, we have not had time to adequately do forensic tracing as vendors panicked that they may be displaced and quickly cleaned the space.”

“There is trauma of what happened with Mupedzanhamo, where it was shut down and it then ended up being shut down for five or so years, with people not being able to get in. So any initiative must address where the traders will temporarily operate from if the works do not allow them to be there and identify the space and make it functional.”