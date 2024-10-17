MTHULI : TAXES TO BE PAID IN ZiG

Most of the taxes will be paid strictly in the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency to steer demand and drive up its value.
This was said by Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube said this
in Harare yesterday :“Already, customs duties are now payable in local
currency. Going forward and in line with the de-dollarisation roadmap, other
taxes will also be paid exclusively in local currency, including payment for
government services.
In his midterm fiscal policy review, Ncube proposed to
amend the legislation to allow companies to settle corporate income tax in
local and foreign currency on a 50:50 basis. He also proposed to amend
legislation and compel any corporate whose revenue exceeds 50% in foreign
currency to account for corporate income tax on a 50:50 basis.
Critics say government services such as passport fees
should be paid exclusively in ZiG to buttress the use of the local currency.
Government, however, argued that there is an existing arrangement which demands
that the fees be collected in United States dollars.
