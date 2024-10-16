CHIVAYO'S FIRM GETS ISP LICENCE

Wicknell Chivayo’s firm, IMC Communications has been issued with an internet service provider (ISP) licence by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

This comes after Potraz announced last month that it had licensed Starlink, a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) internet services provider owned by US billionaire, Elon Musk.

IMC, which had initially been touted to become an exclusive Starlink reseller before authorities expanded the list to increase competition, would become the third local company approved to resell Starlink services in Zimbabwe after Aura Group and State-owned TelOne.

The company’s licensing follows recommendation and approval from Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera.

IMC chairman Mr Wilson Manase confirmed the issuance of the licence by Potraz and commended the Government, under President Mnangagwa’s stewardship, for granting local firms the space to contribute to economic growth via the ICT industry.