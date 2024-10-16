US$20 MILLION FOR WHITE FARMERS

Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, has announced that the government will disburse US$20 million to former farm owners affected by the Land Reform Programme before the end of the year.
This payment is part of a multi-year compensation plan,
focusing on claims protected under the Bilateral Investment Promotion and
Protection Agreement (BIPPA).
Speaking to journalists after a dialogue meeting with
development partners in Harare, Prof Ncube confirmed that the US$20 million
will be paid out before year-end, with subsequent payments to follow annually.
“Specifically on the matter of compensation for former
farmers,” he said, “as you know, we set aside in the budget US$20 million
equivalent for that compensation, which is set to begin in earnest in this last
quarter.”
Despite this initial payment, a substantial debt remains.
Zimbabwe still owes US$176 million to former farm owners under BIPPA, covering
94 claims. The largest claims come from the Netherlands, followed by
Switzerland and Germany.
“We have been going through a verification process, and
that process has produced credible results,” Ncube explained. “We know who they
are. This is a multi-year program, not a one-off. Next year, we will continue
with the compensation process until all liabilities are settled.”
In addition to BIPPA claims, the government has received
441 claims totalling US$351.6 million under the Global Compensation Deed.
Professor Ncube noted that US$3.5 million of this will be paid by the end of
the year, representing just one percent of the total claims under the deed.
The European Union Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst von
Kirchmann, highlighted the need for a robust legal framework. “For now, it is a
policy and not yet a law,” he said. “I think it requires further discussion.
It’s important to have a law that meets the needs of both the government and
farmers, providing a clear and effective solution.”
Ayodele Odusola, a United Nations representative, praised
the government’s commitment to compensation, noting that it would support
Zimbabwe’s reintegration into the global economy and attract foreign
investment. CITE
