GOVT REVIEWING NATIONAL DIASPORA POLICY

The Government is now reviewing its National Diaspora Policy which was adopted in 2016 as it attempts to woo the diaspora to invest in Zimbabwe.
According to The Herald, Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and
Cabinet, Mr Willard Manungo, said in Bulawayo :“The review of Zimbabwe’s
National Diaspora Policy also targets to empower the diaspora community to
realise all business and investment opportunities arising in their motherland
by being allowed space and scope to also contribute towards Zimbabwe’s socio-economic
development while ensuring their rights and interests are safeguarded.
“The participation of the diaspora community in national
development programmes and individual entrepreneurial initiatives fulfils the
call by His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa that “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo,
brick upon brick and stone upon stone.
“Pursuant to this, Zimbabwe’s National Diaspora Policy will
offer the empowerment framework for a comprehensive and structured approach to
engaging the diaspora in national socio-economic development.”
“This entails formal acknowledgement and recognition
through creating the pathway for more significant and sustainable contributions
by the diaspora community to the country’s socio-economic growth through
broader participation in investment beyond remittances tied to cultural ties
and philanthropy. Already, the diaspora community has consistently demonstrated
its readiness to partner with the resident citizenry in socio-economic
development programmes back home.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment