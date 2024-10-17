GOVT REVIEWING NATIONAL DIASPORA POLICY

T he Government is now reviewing its National Diaspora Policy which was adopted in 2016 as it attempts to woo the diaspora to invest in Zimbabwe.

According to The Herald, Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr Willard Manungo, said in Bulawayo :“The review of Zimbabwe’s National Diaspora Policy also targets to empower the diaspora community to realise all business and investment opportunities arising in their motherland by being allowed space and scope to also contribute towards Zimbabwe’s socio-economic development while ensuring their rights and interests are safeguarded.

“The participation of the diaspora community in national development programmes and individual entrepreneurial initiatives fulfils the call by His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa that “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, brick upon brick and stone upon stone.

“Pursuant to this, Zimbabwe’s National Diaspora Policy will offer the empowerment framework for a comprehensive and structured approach to engaging the diaspora in national socio-economic development.”

“This entails formal acknowledgement and recognition through creating the pathway for more significant and sustainable contributions by the diaspora community to the country’s socio-economic growth through broader participation in investment beyond remittances tied to cultural ties and philanthropy. Already, the diaspora community has consistently demonstrated its readiness to partner with the resident citizenry in socio-economic development programmes back home.”