CHIBAYA REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A CCC bigwig, Amos Chibaya, was yesterday arraigned before the courts for allegedly inciting public violence.

According to the Herald, he was remanded in custody pending his bail application today before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

The State alleges that on June 25, Jameson Timba and other CCC members were appearing at Harare Magistrates’ Court for bail ruling on a charge of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of peace or bigotry.

The accused and other members of the CCC came to show solidarity with Timba and others.

However, the bail ruling was not delivered by the court, which prompted Chibaya to convene a meeting with a solidarity group at the entrance of the Harare Magistrates’ Court building where Agency Gumbo and Ostallos Gift Siziba were among the speakers.

During the meeting, Chibaya incited violence by encouraging the people to come out in large numbers to ‘free’ the custodial remand prisoners.

It is further alleged that as a result of the incitement, some people at the meeting promised Chibaya that they would take the prisoners out by force, saying in vernacular, “Tichavatora nechisimba, eheeee”.

Chibaya unlawfully called for the use of force against the legal authorities keeping Timba and others in lawful custody.