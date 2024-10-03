PAY RISE FOR CIVIL SERVANTS AS ZiG TANKS

Civil servants are set to get a pay rise following the 42,55 percent adjustment of the ZiG exchange rate against the United States dollar by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe recently.

Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said negotiations were already underway under the umbrella of the Tripartite Negotiating Forum. “Yes, we have to, I think we have to. We are looking into it and we are already negotiating through the Tripartite Negotiating Forum to adjust the wages of civil servants. Hopefully we will reach an agreement soon and then we can move forward and assist the civil servants.

“It is a matter that we are already looking into. That is why I mentioned that it will require some adjustment in wages. Wages have to be adjusted both in the public sector and private sector to improve the buying power of wages for workers, so that has to happen.

“But that is what happens when a currency is adjusted. It causes those other negative impacts. But also there are other positive impacts on the business front. We are determined to save jobs in our formal economy.”