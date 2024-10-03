BANKERS : SHORTAGES LOOM

Prices of basic commodities could rise resulting in shortages following the devaluation of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) last week by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, according to bankers.

Newsday reports that the warning by the Bankers Association (BAZ) was contained in a leaked internal document with issues that were discussed when its constituents met RBZ governor John Mushayavanhu on Tuesday this week.

“If market conditions remain unfavourable, such as high inflation, low investor confidence or trade imbalances, the ZiG will depreciate rapidly. This can lead to higher costs for imports and inflationary pressures on goods priced in foreign currency. There’s a need to ensure sufficient forex to meet demand. Demand can be limited by minimising creation of local currency.”

“If the exchange rate weakens significantly, it could lead to higher prices for imported goods, driving inflation higher in an economy already struggling with price instability”.