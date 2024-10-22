CCC WORKERS NOT PAID FOR TWO YEARS

Citizens Coalition for Change employees have not been paid for over two years and are owed more than US$1,2 million.

Newsday reports that the employees, who were contracted before the opposition party split, were assigned to various roles in the party’s technical department between 2022 and 2023 and were promised salary payments upon disbursements of the political parties funds.

However, the CCC later split into three factions following the exit of party leader Nelson Chamisa in January this year.

Disgruntled employees told NewsDay that party leaders were not taking action to address their concerns. According to documents seen by this paper, individual employees are owed between US$10 000 and US$50 000 over the 24-month period.

The employees threatened legal action against party leaders.

The Timba-led CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi confirmed the issue of salary arrears. “The employees were due to be paid through the political grant which has been diverted to impostors. We implore those with the money to consider and prioritise the workers in this situation.”

Tshabangu also acknowledged the debt. “Senator Tshabangu is aware of this issue,” Tshabangu’s personal assistant Nqobizitha Mlilo said. “When he became aware of the issue, he requested to be furnished with the various contracts of the employees. He is now in possession of those contracts.”

He added: “Also, Senator Tshabangu himself has a solid background in labour. Senator Tshabangu appreciates and acknowledges the work which was done by all employees.