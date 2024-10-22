CCC WORKERS NOT PAID FOR TWO YEARS

Citizens Coalition for Change employees have not been paid for over two years and are owed more than US$1,2 million.
Newsday reports that the employees, who were contracted
before the opposition party split, were assigned to various roles in the
party’s technical department between 2022 and 2023 and were promised salary
payments upon disbursements of the political parties funds.
However, the CCC later split into three factions following
the exit of party leader Nelson Chamisa in January this year.
Disgruntled employees told NewsDay that party leaders were
not taking action to address their concerns. According to documents seen by
this paper, individual employees are owed between US$10 000 and US$50 000 over
the 24-month period.
The employees threatened legal action against party
leaders.
The Timba-led CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi confirmed
the issue of salary arrears. “The employees were due to be paid through the
political grant which has been diverted to impostors. We implore those with the
money to consider and prioritise the workers in this situation.”
Tshabangu also
acknowledged the debt. “Senator Tshabangu is aware of this issue,” Tshabangu’s
personal assistant Nqobizitha Mlilo said. “When he became aware of the issue,
he requested to be furnished with the various contracts of the employees. He is
now in possession of those contracts.”
He added: “Also, Senator Tshabangu himself has a solid
background in labour. Senator Tshabangu appreciates and acknowledges the work
which was done by all employees.
0 comments:
Post a Comment