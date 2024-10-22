DISPLACED FARMERS REJECT GOVT BONDS AS COMPENSATION

Some former commercial farmers in Zimbabwe who were kicked off their land 20-plus years ago say a government offer of compensation is woefully inadequate, and only desperate people will take the offer.
Mthuli Ncube, Zimbabwe’s finance minister, said the
government is starting to compensate white commercial farmers whose land was
taken during the regime of longtime President Robert Mugabe.
Ncube said $20 million would be shared by 94 foreign
investors whose farms were seized in what Mugabe described as land reforms.
The government has promised to pay another $3.5 billion to
white Zimbabwean farmers.
“Both payments will start in earnest, and this is a
multiyear program, it’s not for one year,” Ncube said. “So every year we have
an allocation so that we make payments [to] fulfill the constitutional
requirements.”
In the early 2000s, Black farmers displaced about 4,000
white commercial farmers with the blessing of the government, which said the
takeovers were meant to correct colonial era imbalances.
In 2013, Zimbabwe enacted a constitution calling for the
government to pay the displaced farmers for land improvements. Farmers and the
government reached a deal four years ago setting the amount of compensation at
$3.5 billion.
Zimbabwe Farmers Union Secretary-General Paul Zakariya said
the government should make that promise a reality.
“Now the critical factor remains: Is the money available?”
Zakariya said. “And if it is not available, what is being done to ensure that
we follow through on the provision of the constitution, as well as the
provision of the global compensation agreement?”
Graham Rae, who is now based in Zambia, lost his farm in
Zimbabwe. He said he has no faith in Zimbabwe’s promises of compensation,
partly because the payment would come in the form of government bonds, which he
says have little value.
“My advice to farmers who can hold on to their deeds, hold
on to your title deeds,” Rae said. “Your title deeds are legitimate anywhere in
the world. We also feel the compensation for just improvements is very, very
low.”
Another displaced farmer, Ben Freeth, is also skeptical.
“We've heard it all before that government is going to pay
out the commercial farmers whose farms were taken over,” Freeth said. “But we
realized that government is not in a position to pay out, firstly, but doesn't
really have the will to pay out. ... Paying out in government bonds, if that is
what they're going to do, are going to be worthless anyway, and very few people
in their right minds will take such payments.” VOA
