MAN STABBED AT SOCCER MATCH

Two Chiredzi men charged with attempted murder after they allegedly stabbed an opposition social soccer team supporter in a post-match quarrel have been remanded in custody by Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu.

Magistrate Zuyu told Admire Maheya (38) and Makusha Madzore (53) of Section 13, Triangle to apply for bail at the High Court.

They were asked not to plead when they appeared in court on Tuesday.

The duo allegedly stabbed Nyasha Mamutse (26) who is recuperating at Chiredzi District Hospital.

The incident happened on Sunday at Wafawafa Stadium around 5pm after a Young Stars and Eastern United Football Club match.

Circumstances are that postgame violence erupted between the two clubs supporters after the referee ended the match. Madzore and Maheya fronted the violence.

Madzore then allegedly grabbed Mamutse from behind and held him by the waist. Maheya produced an okapi knife and stabbed Mamutse on the left side of the ribs.

Mamutse who sustained a dip cut bled profusely and he was rushed to Chiredzi District Hospital.

A Police report was filed leading to the arrest of Madzore and Maheya. They will be back in court next Friday. Masvingo Mirror