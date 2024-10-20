20 MEN TAKE OWN LIVES IN BYO

Twenty one people took their lives in Bulawayo since June with 20 of them being male.

The Chronicle reports that Bulawayo provincial police deputy spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said the police were disturbed by the statistics.

“Since June, we’ve observed a worrying increase in suicide cases, with incidents occurring almost every fortnight. The ages of those affected range from 10 to 79 years.

“There are many reasons people commit suicide, and some motivations may not even seem suicidal on the surface. For example, one man took his life just before a maintenance court appearance, while another did so after being contacted by the police regarding a case.”

“We encourage individuals to talk to trusted friends, pastors, or community leaders. Our community relations and liaison officers are available at all police stations to provide support and counselling, including referrals for free counselling services. Remember, suicide is not a solution to life’s challenges,” she said.