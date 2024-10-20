20 MEN TAKE OWN LIVES IN BYO

Twenty one people took their lives in Bulawayo since June with 20 of them being male.
The Chronicle
reports that Bulawayo provincial police deputy spokesperson, Assistant
Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said the police were disturbed by the statistics.
“Since June, we’ve observed a worrying increase in suicide
cases, with incidents occurring almost every fortnight. The ages of those
affected range from 10 to 79 years.
“There are many reasons people commit suicide, and some
motivations may not even seem suicidal on the surface. For example, one man
took his life just before a maintenance court appearance, while another did so
after being contacted by the police regarding a case.”
“We encourage individuals to talk to trusted friends,
pastors, or community leaders. Our community relations and liaison officers are
available at all police stations to provide support and counselling, including
referrals for free counselling services. Remember, suicide is not a solution to
life’s challenges,” she said.
