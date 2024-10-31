LOAD SHEDDING COMING TO AN END

Severe power outages experienced in recent times will ease up over the coming weekend, according to the government.

Hwange Unit 7, which was undergoing maintenance, is expected to be operational once again, bolstering power generation and alleviating the issue.

The country has been grappling with extensive load shedding, with residential areas experiencing blackouts lasting up to 14 hours every day due to reduced power production.

Energy and Power Development Minister, Edgar Moyo, told Chronicle that the broken Hwange Unit 7, capable of generating 300MW, had added to the country’s power woes triggered by diminished electricity production associated with the low water levels at Kariba Hydro-Power Station. He cautioned, however, that the repair of Unit 7 won’t completely solve the issue, as the country and the region still have a large power deficit.

“Power cuts have always been there but the intensity has gone up in the past two to three weeks because we lost Unit 7 in Hwange as a result of a severe tube leak,” Minister Moyo said.

“It is being attended to and we are looking forward to getting it up this weekend between November 2 and November 3. This is what intensified our power deficit but we are going to see an improvement although that does not mean we will not have power cuts. It means the intensity will be reduced.”

Minister Moyo said to address issues relating to technical faults within the power generation stations, there will be a scheduled maintenance programme for Unit 7 next month.



