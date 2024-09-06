ZANU PF MEMBER TESTIFIES AGAINST KADEMAUNGA

A Zanu PF Harare provincial committee member has testified at the trial of CCC Member of Parliament for Sunningdale Constituency Maureen Kademaunga.

Kademaunga, Councillor Clayd Mashozhera and two other accomplices have been charged with attempted murder and malicious damage to property. The incident occurred on the eve of August 22, 2023 by-elections for Sunningdale Constituency.

The Herald reports that Artwell Marwa said on August 21, 2023 at around 11 pm, he and his party’s aspiring councillor Cyril Nyauchi and Spencer Mudarikwa were moving around Sunningdale giving food to Zanu PF agents who were at polling stations.

“We were using Cyril Nyauchi’s car, a Toyota Spacio with registration number ADH 1690. When we were at the corner of Boshoff Road and Seke Road, Sunningdale 1 on our way home, our vehicle was blocked by six motor vehicles carrying the accused persons. Among the vehicles were a silver Honda Fit and a white commuter omnibus whose registration numbers I did not capture.”

He added that the accused persons started assaulting Mr Nyauchi for unknown reasons and when he disembarked, the accused persons also assaulted Mr Mudarikwa and him with an axe, iron bars, and button sticks

According to Mr Marwa the accused persons then left the scene in their motor vehicles. He said he sustained a cut on the head, a swollen right hand, and some bruises on the left shin, shoulders, and abdomen.

He also said his two cell phones were smashed and he lost his wallet with US$13.The total value of his damaged two cell phones was US$108.