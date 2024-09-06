DAUGHTER DUMPED ME FOR BOYFRIEND

An ailing Mutare mother says her daughter dumped her for her boyfriend in South Africa. Now she wants nothing to with her.

Manica Post reports that Mellisa Muchina is now seeking a peace order against her daughter, Nothando Muchina.

‘’Your worship, I am seeking the court’s intervention in resolving a difficult situation with my 39-year-old daughter who has refused to vacate my property despite my repeated requests. In July while I was critically ill and in dire need of care and support, she abandoned me to pursue a relationship with her boyfriend in South Africa. Her departure was, not only unexpected, but also left me feeling vulnerable and helpless.

“Despite my explicit requests for her to stay and take care of me during my recovery, she chose to prioritise her personal interest over my well-being. Fortunately, my neighbhours rallied around me, providing essential support during that challenging time. When my daughter returned from South Africa, I made it clear to her that she should leave the house as I am the sole owner,” she said.

Nothando apologised :“I stand before you with deep regret and shame. I had no idea my actions caused my mother so much pain, and I realise now that I hurt her profoundly. I have no excuse for my behaviour. I was blinded by love and acted foolishly.

“I know forgiveness will not come easily or immediately from my bitter mom, but I hope that with time she can find it in her heart to forgive me. I am willing to do whatever it takes to make amends and regain her trust. I will leave her house. I will stay with my brother in Harare.”